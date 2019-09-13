British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday there was the “rough shape” of a Brexit deal to be done and he was cautiously optimistic an agreement could be reached to smooth Britain’s exit from the European Union.
“We are working incredibly hard to get a deal. There is the rough shape of a deal to be done,” he told an event in northern England.
Johnson is due to hold talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the bloc’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday.
“We’ll talk about the ideas that we have been working on, and we’ll see where we get. I would say I’m cautiously optimistic.”
