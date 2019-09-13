The US Treasury on Friday said that Hezbollah receives funding from money laundering and drug trade, adding that the US considers buying Iranian oil as financing terrorism.

The Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing in the United States Department of the Treasury Marshall Billingslea said that the US would continue to put economic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah.

Through political alliances, Hezbollah has been able to impose itself on the Lebanese government, Billingslea said.

The US will impose sanctions on any Iraqi entity that deals with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, he added.

He said that the NATO countries support the US and consider Iran to be a terrorist state.

Billingslea said that the US had told European countries that their dealings with Iran will impact trade.

