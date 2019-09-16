Spain's High Court has ruled that the government should refuse a request from the United States that it extradite Venezuela’s former military intelligence chief, the court said on Monday.
Former general Hugo Carvajal was arrested on drug trafficking charges by Spanish police in April at the request of Washington, which believes he will share incriminating information about current Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.
Carvajal, an ally of Venezuela's late leader Hugo Chavez, has turned against Maduro.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?