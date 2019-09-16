Britain on Monday said an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities was serious and outrageous.

The attack “was a wanton violation of international law,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, adding that the United Kingdom stood firmly behind Saudi Arabia.

“This was a very serious attack on Saudi Arabia and the oil installations and it has implications for global oil markets and supply,” Raab said. “It's a very serious, an outrageous act, and we need to have a clear and as united as possible international response to it.”

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday the US was “locked and loaded” for a potential response to the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities, after a senior US administration official said Iran was to blame. Iran has denied it carried out the attack.

Last Update: Monday, 16 September 2019 KSA 10:52 - GMT 07:52