British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday they needed to work with international partners to form a collective response to Saturday’s attacks on Saudi oil plants, his spokesman said.

The two leaders also agreed there was a need to de-escalate tensions in the region and were committed to a common approach on Iran, which has been blamed by US President Donald Trump for the attack on Saudi oil facilities.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 14:32 - GMT 11:32