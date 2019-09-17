An American service member was killed in Afghanistan, the US-led NATO mission said Monday, the latest US fatality as talks between Washington and the Taliban have crumbled.

“A US service member was killed in action today in Afghanistan,” NATO’s Resolute Support mission said in a brief statement.

About a week ago, President Donald Trump abruptly called off talks with the Taliban, which were aimed at paving the way for an American withdrawal from Afghanistan following 18 years of war.

The Taliban said that Trump’s decision to cancel peace talks with its leadership would lead to the further loss of American lives and assets.

On Sunday, Afghan security forces, backed by US air strikes, killed two of Taliban shadow provincial governors, as fighting stepped up in the wake of the collapse of talks aimed at ending the conflict, officials said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 KSA 23:55 - GMT 20:55