All indications show that Iran is in some way responsible for the attacks on the Saudi Aramco oil facilities, Jonathan Rath Hoffman, the Chief Pentagon Spokesperson for the Department of Defense, said on Thursday.

“I will acknowledge that as of this time all the indications we have is that Iran is in some way responsible for the attacks,” he said.

Hoffman said the US would work with Saudi Arabia as it makes an assessment of what took place.

“We are going to allow the Saudis to make a declaration of where they think the attacks came from,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman said that the US Central Command is in consultation with Saudi Arabia to look at ways to mitigate potential future attacks.

He described the attack as part of Iran’s “destabilizing and malign activity” in the region, which have had both local and global impact.

“We want Iran to cease the malign activity they have been promoting in the region,” he added.

Last Update: Thursday, 19 September 2019 KSA 19:57 - GMT 16:57