US President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday that he has no plans to meet with Iranian officials at the UN General Assembly.

His statement came after Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that Tehran would present to the UN a regional cooperation plan for peace.

Rouhani added that the presence of foreign forces creates “insecurity” in the Gulf, after the US ordered the deployment of more troops to the region.

“Foreign forces can cause problems and insecurity for our people and for our region,” Rouhani said in a televised speech at an annual military parade.

Tensions escalated between Iran and the United States after devastating September 14 attacks on Saudi oil installations that Washington and Riyadh have blamed on Tehran.

