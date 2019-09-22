British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative party has a 15 percentage-point lead over the opposition Labour Party, according to a poll published on Saturday, ahead of a possible national election aimed at breaking the impasse over Brexit.

The Conservatives garnered 37% in the Opinium poll for the center-left Observer newspaper, while Labour took 22%.

Last Update: Sunday, 22 September 2019 KSA 23:37 - GMT 20:37