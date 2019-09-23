Bomb disposal officers have been dispatched to deal with a suspicious package at Manchester Airport on Monday, police said, adding a man had been detained by officers at the scene.

“A cordon is in place at Manchester Airport transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.



“Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.”

