Nine Catalan separatists were detained in Catalonia early on Monday for planning violent actions, Spanish police said.
“The detentions were ordered by Spain’s High Court,” a spokeswoman for the Guardia Civil said, without giving details.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?