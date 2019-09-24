German Chancellor Angela Merkel will on Tuesday hold separate talks with US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, a government spokesman said.

Merkel “will today hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the General Assembly - one with President Trump and the other with President Rouhani,” the spokesman said.

Last Update: Tuesday, 24 September 2019 KSA 17:10 - GMT 14:10