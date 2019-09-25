Dozens of Hong Kong anti-government protesters appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with rioting and other offences over violent clashes two months ago near China’s main representative office.
The case was adjourned until Nov. 19 after prosecutors said they needed more time to study 35 hours of video, including police, online and CCTV footage. The 44 defendants were to be released on bail, lawyers said.
Police clashed with thousands of protesters in the former British colony on July 28 as they sought to defend the Hong Kong Liaison Office, a symbol of Chinese rule, from the crowds. Officers fired tear gas, rubber bullets and sponge grenades.
The mostly young activists in hard hats and gas masks dismantled street signs and fences which they used to form makeshift barricades to slow police advances. This is now a common tactic, met by the same response, almost every weekend.
A week earlier, on July 21, they had daubed slogans on the walls of the Liaison Office and thrown paint bombs at it.
Violence has hit parts of the former British colony at different times over the last three months, but life goes on as normal most of the time.
But pictures of petrol bombs and street clashes broadcast worldwide present a huge embarrassment for Beijing before the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic on Oct. 1.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?