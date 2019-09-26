The White House engaged in a “cover-up” by suppressing a record of President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukraine, now at the center of an abuse of power complaint, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi charged Thursday.
“This is a cover-up,” the speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the US president.
A whistleblower alleged White House lawyers ordered the record of the call be moved to a separate restricted electronic system, which Pelosi said that“the White House used to hide information of a political nature.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?