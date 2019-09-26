The White House engaged in a “cover-up” by suppressing a record of President Donald Trump’s phone call to Ukraine, now at the center of an abuse of power complaint, top Democrat Nancy Pelosi charged Thursday.



“This is a cover-up,” the speaker of the House of Representatives told reporters, as she laid out part of her case for impeaching the US president.



A whistleblower alleged White House lawyers ordered the record of the call be moved to a separate restricted electronic system, which Pelosi said that“the White House used to hide information of a political nature.”



Last Update: Thursday, 26 September 2019 KSA 19:20 - GMT 16:20