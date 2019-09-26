A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake hit off the remote Maluku islands in eastern Indonesia on Thursday, US seismologists said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The quake struck about 37 kilometres (23 miles) northeast of Ambon in Maluku province at 8:46 am local time, at a depth of 29 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey.



Last Update: Thursday, 26 September 2019 KSA 03:27 - GMT 00:27