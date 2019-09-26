Sudan on Thursday ordered the closure of its border with Libya and Central African Republic over security concerns, the country's ruling body announced, the first such decision since the fall of Omar al-Bashir.

The decision was taken by the civilian-military sovereign council at a meeting in Niyala, the capital of South Darfur state, a statement released by the ruling body said.

“The sovereign council, in a meeting with the government of South Darfur, ordered the closure of the border with Libya and Central African Republic as it threatened the security and economy of the country,” the statement said.

Last Update: Thursday, 26 September 2019 KSA 17:30 - GMT 14:30