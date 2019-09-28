Security forces killed four militants in Indian-administered Kashmir on Saturday, police said, as the disputed Muslim-majority territory simmers under a lockdown imposed by New Delhi after it revoked its constitutional autonomy in August.

Three militants were killed in the Batote market area of Jammu where, according to officials, they had taken a local civilian hostage inside his house.

The hostage was rescued unharmed, a spokesman for the central reserve police force told journalists.

Another militant was killed in an encounter in Kangan in the north of the region, Dilbagh Singh, director general of Jammu and Kashmir police told AFP.

Singh also said militants had thrown a grenade in the Safakadal area of Srinagar city but that no one was injured in the incident.

Security forces had tightened restrictions in Kashmir and the Hindu-majority Jammu region on Friday, fearing protests ahead of speeches at the UN by the leaders of India and Pakistan.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan warned the body that his country’s dispute with India over Kashmir could escalate into an all-out nuclear war that would have consequences for the world.

The divided Kashmir region has been source of major tension and conflict between India and Pakistan since 1947.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist government has faced criticism and calls to restore communications and ease restrictions in Kashmir, where many mainstream and separatist leaders have been in detention.

India has repeatedly insisted that Kashmir is purely an internal matter and has bristled at outside comment or suggestions of mediation.

Last Update: Saturday, 28 September 2019 KSA 17:49 - GMT 14:49