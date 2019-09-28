The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights urged Guinea on Saturday to “speed up” the trial for those responsible for a massacre on more than 150 opposition supporters exactly 10 years ago.



More than 100 women were also raped by troops during a massive opposition protest in a stadium in the capital Conakry on September 28, 2009, against then junta chief Moussa Dadis Camara whose security forces opened fire on the crowd.



“Impunity has prevailed for too long in Guinea and is preventing victims’ scars from healing,” the UN’s Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.



“Sustainable peace and reconciliation will not be achieved until justice and accountability is upheld,” she added.



Guinean judges completed the investigation into the massacre in 2017 but a trial date has still not been set.



On Friday, Guinea Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana said the government was “determined” to organize a trial of the alleged perpetrators of the killings “to deliver justice to the victims.”



A UN Commission of Inquiry established in 2009 concluded that there was a “strong presumption that crimes against humanity were committed.”



The UN said 156 people were killed, at least 109 girls and women were victims of sexual violence, corpses were buried in mass graves, demonstrators were tortured and authorities “modified” crime scenes.

Last Update: Saturday, 28 September 2019 KSA 20:24 - GMT 17:24