The body of Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe was buried on Saturday in his rural village of Kutama, an AFP reporter at the scene said.
Mugabe died in a Singapore hospital on September 6, aged 95, almost two years after a military coup ended his despotic 37-year rule.
