Afghanistan’s presidential election turnout is unofficially estimated at a little over two million voters, said an election commission official on Sunday, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Tight security ensured Afghanistan's presidential election was held on Saturday in relative calm, though several small attacks, low turnout and complaints about the voting system heightened fears an unclear result could drive the country into further chaos.
There were 9.67 million registered voters, meaning roughly one in five cast their ballot.
Preliminary results are not expected before Oct. 17 and final results not until Nov. 7. If no candidate gets over half of the votes, a second round will be held between the two leading candidates.
Taliban fighters attacked several polling stations across the country to try to derail the process, but intense security prevented the large-scale violence of previous polls.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?