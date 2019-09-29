Riot police fired tear gas Sunday after a large crowd of protesters at a Hong Kong shopping district ignored warnings to disperse in a second straight day of clashes, sparking fears of more violence ahead of China’s National Day.



Police cordoned off part of a street at Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay area after a large crowd started to amass for an anti-China rally.



Shops were shuttered and the atmosphere was tense as protesters chanted slogans and hurled abuse at police.



The crowd swelled to more than 1,000 people, with many spilling into adjacent streets. Police issued several warnings to the crowd that they were participating in an illegal assembly. Officers later fired tear gas canisters to clear a main thoroughfare after some protesters threw bottles and other objects in their direction. Several people were detained.



Sunday’s gathering, a continuation of monthslong protests for greater democracy in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory, is part of global “anti-totalitarianism” rallies planned in over 60 cities worldwide to denounce “Chinese tyranny.”

