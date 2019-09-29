President Donald Trump, the target of an impeachment investigation over alleged abuse of power, warned supporters Saturday that “our country is at stake like never before.”
The video message posted on Twitter underscores the pressure on the White House as Democratic lawmakers charge aggressively into their investigation over accusations that Trump tried to arm-twist the Ukrainian president into providing dirt on one of his main 2020 election rivals, Joe Biden.
American rights are being threatened by Democrats, Trump said, stating that they “want to take away your guns, they want to take away your health care, they want to take away your vote, they want to take away your freedom.”
“We can never let this happen,” he said. “Because our country is at stake like never before. It’s all very simple. They’re trying to stop me because I’m fighting for you – and I’ll never let that happen.”
They are trying to stop ME, because I am fighting for YOU! pic.twitter.com/xiw4jtjkNl— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019
