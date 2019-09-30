The Greek government said Monday it wants to send 10,000 migrants back to Turkey by the end of 2020, following an emergency cabinet meeting.

Athens would increase the rate from the “1,805 returned in the 4.5 years under the previous Syriza government” of left-wing leader Alexis Tsipras, a cabinet statement said, a day after a deadly fire at a migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Last Update: Monday, 30 September 2019 KSA 18:12 - GMT 15:12