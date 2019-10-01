Cyprus’ president says more offshore drilling in search for gas deposits will carry on as planned despite Turkey’s “threats and unlawful actions” inside waters where the east Mediterranean island nation has exclusive economic rights.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?