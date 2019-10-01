President Xi Jinping said “no force” can shake the Chinese nation in a speech on Tuesday to mark the opening of celebrations for the 70th anniversary of Communist Party rule in Beijing.

“There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation,” Xi said, standing alongside party leaders in Tiananmen Square.



Anniversary celebrations started Tuesday morning, as a day of protest in seething Hong Kong threatened to steal the spotlight.

A symbolic 70-gun salute was held in Tiananmen Square ahead of a huge military parade and speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who wore a “Mao suit” as he stood in a rostrum alongside party leaders.

Last Update: Tuesday, 1 October 2019 KSA 05:32 - GMT 02:32