Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday urged the EU to compromise as he prepared to submit a new Brexit plan but warned Britain was ready to leave without a deal on October 31, “come what may.”

Johnson said an alternative to a “compromise for both sides” - which included no customs checks “at or near” the Northern Irish border - was for Britain to leave without a deal, “an outcome for which we are ready.”

Last Update: Wednesday, 2 October 2019 KSA 14:38 - GMT 11:38