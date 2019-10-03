Banking scandals and growing crypto currency use have prompted European Union finance ministers to consider setting up a bloc-wide supervisor on money laundering at a meeting next week.

EU regulators were caught off guard last year by one of the largest money-laundering scandals ever, involving some 200 billion euros ($219 billion) in suspicious payments, between 2007 and 2015, through Danske Bank’s tiny Estonian branch.

Despite several anti-money laundering overhauls, the bloc remains vulnerable, mostly because rules are applied less strictly in some of the 28 EU states, the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, said in a report in July.

The bloc’s finance ministers will therefore discuss at a meeting on Oct. 10 whether a single supervisor could be a solution, a document published on Wednesday said.

Last Update: Thursday, 3 October 2019 KSA 01:19 - GMT 22:19