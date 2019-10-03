Senior Taliban leaders are meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad as part of a push to revive an Afghanistan peace deal that has included stops in Russia, China, and Iran.



The delegation headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban and head of their political office in Qatar, met with Qureshi on Thursday.



The delegation of Afghan Taliban leaders arrived in Islamabad at a time when Washington’s special peace envoy is also there for “consultations” with Pakistan.



The envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, spent the last year negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban, which seemed imminent until September 7 when President Donald Trump declared the deal “dead.”



Since then, Pakistan has urged both sides to resume talks to end fighting in Afghanistan.

Last Update: Thursday, 3 October 2019 KSA 08:40 - GMT 05:40