Senior Taliban leaders are meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad as part of a push to revive an Afghanistan peace deal that has included stops in Russia, China, and Iran.
The delegation headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban and head of their political office in Qatar, met with Qureshi on Thursday.
The delegation of Afghan Taliban leaders arrived in Islamabad at a time when Washington’s special peace envoy is also there for “consultations” with Pakistan.
The envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, spent the last year negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban, which seemed imminent until September 7 when President Donald Trump declared the deal “dead.”
Since then, Pakistan has urged both sides to resume talks to end fighting in Afghanistan.
