Four people have been killed in a knife attack on the police headquarters in Paris on Thursday, a police source told Reuters.
The attacker was also killed.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that “several people” were fatally wounded.
“As we speak, one colleague is dead following a knife attack. Another colleague is in a state of shock (...) and the person behind the attack has been shot by another colleague,” Loic Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, said on French television network BFM TV.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?