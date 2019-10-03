Four people have been killed in a knife attack on the police headquarters in Paris on Thursday, a police source told Reuters.



The attacker was also killed.



Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo confirmed that “several people” were fatally wounded.



“As we speak, one colleague is dead following a knife attack. Another colleague is in a state of shock (...) and the person behind the attack has been shot by another colleague,” Loic Travers, local head of the Alliance police union, said on French television network BFM TV.

Union official Yves Lefebvre said the attack happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday at the headquarters located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.

The knife-wielding man worked as an employee at the police headquarters and was shot by police in the courtyard of the building situated near Notre-Dame cathedral, sources told AFP.

Last Update: Thursday, 3 October 2019 KSA 15:50 - GMT 12:50