US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday called for an end to “endless investigations” into the presidency of President Donald Trump, as congressional Democrats ramp up the impeachment inquiry into the Trump administration.
“These endless investigations should end in Washington, D.C. and Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats ought to be focusing on issues of security, prosperity, infrastructure, the USMCA and lowering drug prices,” Pence told reporters.
