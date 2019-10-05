Turkey is violating the sovereign rights of Cyprus, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told United States’ Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.



“Turkey’s recent moves ... are a flagrant violation of Cyprus’s sovereign rights,” Mitsotakis told Pompeo, who is visiting Greece on the last leg of a trip to southern Europe.



“The United States has a particular interest in the Eastern Mediterranean region. Cyprus is only asking for the self-evident – the implementation of international law,” Mitsotakis said.

