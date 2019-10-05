Hong Kong’s embattled leader on Saturday condemned pro-democracy protesters who trashed subway stations and shops the night before as “rioters” who had left much of the strife-torn city frightened and paralyzed.



“The extreme actions of rioters created a very dark night for Hong Kong and made Hong Kong society semi-paralyzed today,” chief executive Carrie Lam said in a video statement.



“Everyone is very worried and concerned, or even scared. Extremely terrifying violence occurred in all districts in Hong Kong,” she added. “The extreme actions done by masked rioters were shocking.”

Last Update: Saturday, 5 October 2019 KSA 09:43 - GMT 06:43