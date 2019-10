A regularly scheduled ferry left the Greek island of Lesbos carrying around 570 migrants who used to live in the migrant camp of Moria.

Authorities say this is part of the plan to reduce overcrowding at the camp where about 13,000 people live in a space designed for 3,000.

Migrants, most of them Afghans, have protested, sometimes violently, over the prevailing conditions, demanding transfer out of Moria and a quick response to their asylum demands.

Authorities say the 570 are among what they term “vulnerable categories” - families, single women with children and unaccompanied minors.

The ferry will arrive at the port of Piraeus on Monday morning.

The migrants will be moved to a camp near the northern city of Thessaloniki.

Last Update: Sunday, 6 October 2019 KSA 21:51 - GMT 18:51