An Afghan official says a bomb blast in eastern Nangarhar province has killed at least 10 people, including a child.

Ataullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, said 27 other people were wounded in the attack targeting a minibus carrying new army recruits in Jalalabad city.

The bomb was placed in a rickshaw and detonated when the army bus arrived.

No one claimed the attack, but both Taliban and ISIS are active in eastern Afghanistan, and especially the Nangarhar province.

-Developing

Last Update: Monday, 7 October 2019 KSA 16:16 - GMT 13:16