The leader of al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) was killed in a joint US-Afghan operation last month, Afghan officials confirmed Tuesday.

Asim Umar, a Pakistani citizen, “was #killed along with six other AQIS members, most of them Pakistani”, in southern Helmand province, the National Directorate of Security said on Twitter, adding that Umar had been “embedded” in a Taliban compound.

Last Update: Tuesday, 8 October 2019 KSA 16:10 - GMT 13:10