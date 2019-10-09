German police say two people were killed Wednesday in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle.

Several shots were fired and the suspected assailants then fled in a car, police said in a tweet. They urged residents to stay in their homes.

German police said they have captured one suspect, but urged residents to remain vigilant.

"Our forces have arrested one person. Stay watchful nevertheless," police wrote on Twitter.

They didn’t give any further information.

The Bild and Mitteldeutsche Zeitung newspapers reported that the shooting took place near a synagogue.

Last Update: Wednesday, 9 October 2019 KSA 14:55 - GMT 11:55