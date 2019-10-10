Five people were injured, two of them seriously, by an explosion at a waste disposal facility near Linz Airport in Austria, Germany’s N-TV broadcaster reported on Thursday.



There are no indications that the blast was caused by a terrorist attack, a police spokesman said.



Police in Upper Austria province said in a statement that two people were seriously hurt in the explosion in the town of Hoersching that happened shortly after 8 a.m. local time.

Last Update: Thursday, 10 October 2019 KSA 12:41 - GMT 09:41