Germany’s federal prosecutor said on Thursday that Stephan B., the man suspected of an attack on a synagogue in eastern Germany on Wednesday that killed two people, wanted to carry out a massacre in the synagogue and inspire others to similar attacks.

“What we experienced yesterday was terrorism. According to our findings, the suspect Stephan B. aimed to carry out a massacre,” the federal prosecutor, Peter Frank, said.

He said the suspect seemed to have built several of his own weapons and explosives were found in his car.

A gunman who shot dead two people in the German city of Halle published an anti-Semitic “manifesto” online more than a week ago, the SITE monitoring group and German media said Thursday.

The assault on Wednesday took place as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur, with the gunman filming the attack and posting a video online in which he launched a diatribe against Jews.

Rita Katz, the director of SITE, which tracks the online activity of extremist groups, said on Twitter that a PDF document, apparently the gunman’s manifesto, had surfaced online showing “pictures of the weapons and ammunition he used.”

It also referenced his live stream as well as his objective to kill “anti-whites”, including Jews.

Last Update: Thursday, 10 October 2019 KSA 15:52 - GMT 12:52