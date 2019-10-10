French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday urged Turkey to immediately end its offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria, saying it risked boosting ISIS extremists.

“I condemn vehemently the unilateral offensive in Syria and I urge Turkey to put an end to it as quickly as possible,” Macron said.

“This risks helping Daesh [ISIS] to rebuild its caliphate. This is the responsibility that Turkey is taking,” he told reporters in the French city of Lyon.

