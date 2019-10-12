Tokyo and surrounding areas are bracing for a powerful typhoon forecast as the worst in six decades with streets and train stations unusually quiet as rain poured over the city.
Store shelves are bare after people stocked up on water and food. Nearby beaches have not a surfer in sight, only towering dashing waves.
Typhoon Hagibis is expected to bring up to 80 centimeters (30 inches) of rain in the Tokyo area, including Chiba to the north that suffered power outages and damage from last month’s typhoon.
Rugby World Cup matches, concerts, and other events are canceled, flights grounded and trains halted.
Authorities acted quickly with warnings issued earlier this week, including urging people to stay indoors.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?