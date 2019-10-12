British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask parliament to back any Brexit deal that he secures from the European Union within 24 hours of the European summit next week, the Times reported on Saturday.



Johnson will introduce a motion on Saturday for a vote asking lawmakers to back any agreement he secures from the EU at the Oct. 17-18 summit, along with the terms of the Benn act, which mandates him to seek an extension if a deal is not reached, the newspaper said.



The European Union agreed on Friday to enter intense talks with Britain to try to break the deadlock over Brexit, lifting financial markets with a sign that a deal could be done before the Oct. 31 deadline.

