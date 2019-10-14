Ecuador’s president and indigenous leaders reached an agreement Sunday to end nearly two weeks of violent street protests against austerity measures instituted to obtain a multi-billion-dollar loan from the IMF.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?