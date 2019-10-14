South Korea’s newly appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk, mired in a corruption scandal involving his family, announced he is stepping down, after a little over a month in the position.



Cho was officially appointed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on September 9 to lead the reform of the country’s prosecutors’ office.



His appointment, amid a prosecution probe into his family’s financial investments and his children’s’ university admission, had fueled protests in recent weeks.

Last Update: Monday, 14 October 2019 KSA 08:26 - GMT 05:26