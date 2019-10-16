Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam was forced to abandon her annual policy address on Wednesday after some lawmakers jeered as she began speaking, causing an unprecedented cancellation of the speech in the legislature of the Chinese-ruled city.
Lam, who has rejected calls to stand down, had been set to announce a raft of property initiatives, in a bid to restore confidence in her administration after more than four months of anti-government protests.
She will deliver the address via video at 12:15 p.m. (04:15 GMT) according to a statement from the government.
Pro-democracy lawmakers shouted “five demands, not one less” as they heckled Lam, who faces immense pressure to regain trust and resolve the city’s biggest political crisis in decades, in a disruption that forced the meeting to be adjourned twice.
The expression has become one of the movement’s rallying calls, referring to protesters’ five main demands, which include universal suffrage and an independent inquiry into what they say has been excessive force by police in dealing with demonstrations.
Some of the lawmakers wore masks of Chinese President Xi Jinping inside the chamber as they held up posters calling for the five demands to be met.
Pro-democracy legislator Tanya Chan said Lam was to blame for causing Hong Kong’s chaos and suffering over the past four months.
“Both her hands are soaked with blood,” an emotional Chan told a news conference after the policy session.
“We hope Carrie Lam withdraws and quits. She has no governance ability … she is not suitable to be chief executive.”
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?