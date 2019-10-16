The Turkish offensive in northeast Syria had allowed captured ISIS militants to escape, the to RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as saying on Wednesday.

Russia will encourage Syria’s government and Kurdish forces to reach agreements and implement them following a Turkish operation in Syria’s northeast, he added



Speaking in Russia’s Black Sea city of Sochi, Lavrov said that Moscow would support security cooperation between Turkish and Syrian forces along their border.



