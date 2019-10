The United States carried out a cyber operation against Iran after the attacks on two key oil installations in Saudi Arabia on September 14, US sources told Reuters.

The cyber strike, which targeted Tehran’s ability to spread “propaganda” was seen as way to retaliate without risking real-world casualties, the sources said, according to Reuters.

Last Update: Wednesday, 16 October 2019 KSA 08:16 - GMT 05:16