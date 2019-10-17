EU member states approved the deal on Britain’s exit from the bloc on Thursday and agreed it would be enacted from November 1, a senior EU official said.



A summit of heads of state and government “endorsed this deal and it looks like we are very close to the final stretch,” EU Council summit host Donald Tusk told reporters after the leaders met British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.



Last Update: Thursday, 17 October 2019 KSA 19:47 - GMT 16:47