London police said on Friday they had removed and made safe a suspicious package found in the Whitehall political district.



“The cordon has now been lifted. Enquiries continue,” they said on Twitter.

Earlier, the police had cordoned off an area in the central London political district near the British parliament



Separately, a person could be seen climbing up scaffolding near the base of the Big Ben tower at parliament, according to a Reuters reporter.



