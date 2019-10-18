Britain will still leave the European Union on October 31 as scheduled if the latest Brexit deal is voted down by lawmakers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.
“We will leave the European Union on October 31st,” Johnson told the BBC television in an interview on the eve of a parliamentary vote on his agreement with the EU.
