Britain will still leave the European Union on October 31 as scheduled if the latest Brexit deal is voted down by lawmakers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.



“We will leave the European Union on October 31st,” Johnson told the BBC television in an interview on the eve of a parliamentary vote on his agreement with the EU.

Johnson said there was “no better outcome” than his Brexit deal, as MPs prepared for a knife-edge vote on the terms of Britain’s departure from the EU.

“There is no better outcome than the one I’m advocating tomorrow (Saturday),” he told BBC, calling it a “fantastic deal for all of the UK.”



Last Update: Friday, 18 October 2019 KSA 20:54 - GMT 17:54