German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone on Saturday to discuss the situation in Ukraine, Syria and Libya, Merkel’s spokesman said in a statement.
The two leaders’ discussion centered on preparations for an imminent so-called Normandy Format meeting, Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said, in a reference to talks on eastern Ukraine between Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.
Merkel and Putin also discussed the situation in Syria, Libya and ongoing negotiations to resume gas transit through Ukraine, he added.
